Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. Has Licensed Scilligence ELN

|
1/12/2017 9:39:55 AM
Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd, has licensed Scilligence ELN (Electronic Laboratory Notebook) as a company-wide platform for their drug discovery and development effort. This State-of-the-art ELN platform will empower more efficient collaborations and knowledge management within the company and with external collaborators including CROs.
About Scilligence
Scilligence is a leading innovator of web-based cheminformatics and bioinformatics solutions designed for any device, browser, and platform. Scilligence’s tools enhance the knowledge sharing and productivity of researchers in discovery and development of small molecule and biologic therapeutics. http://www.scilligence.com
Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is the research and development Center of Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., which is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company in China, with annual net sales of over U.S. $1.4 billion. Hengrui is recognized as the top innovative Chinese drug company, with about 20 new molecular entities entering clinical trials and dozens more under pre-clinical development. Hengrui's products and R&D span over multiple therapeutic areas, such as oncology and hematology, anesthesiology and pain management, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, contrast media, and anti-inflammation. Please visit http://www.shhrp.com and http://www.hrs.com.cn for further information.
comments powered by