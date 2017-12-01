|
M Pharmaceuticals Release: Company Announces Plans To Develop A Drug Product For Treatment Of FSD
1/12/2017 9:34:57 AM
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2017 / M Pharmaceutical Inc. (CNSX: MQ, OTCQB: MPHMF, FRA: T3F2), (the "Company" or "M Pharma"), announced today that, as part of its planned acquisition of 40 J's, it will continue to advance the development of a patented (additional patents pending) topical drug product for the treatment of female sexual dysfunction (FSD).
"Unlike the other two drugs approved by the US FDA to treat FSD, our topical drug product would focus on women with orgasm and arousal difficulties. Valeant's Addyi, recently acquired from Sprout Pharmaceuticals, is indicated only for HSDD (desire disorder) with a number of FDA imposed prescription and marketing restrictions. Intrarosa, by Endoceutics, is indicated for dyspareunia (pain with intercourse) with certain prescribing restrictions. Our proposed treatment is topical, local and non-systemic, with daily and on demand use, while being non-hormonal and not a central nervous system drug. Based on these core attributes, the safety profiles of the API and excipients in the drug product, the dosage and delivery form, we anticipate the product to be extremely well tolerated and highly effective for a large number of women suffering from FSD and has a great likelihood of approval by the FDA," said Mr. Thompson, CEO of M Pharmaceutical USA.
Formed in early 2015, M Pharmaceutical Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for obesity and weight management. In addition to its recent acquisition of C-103, a reformulation of orlistat from Chelatexx, LLC, the Company will focus on the development of its Trimeo capsules, temporary controllable pseudobezoars for non-invasive gastric volume reduction for the treatment of obesity, for which it has exclusive rights. The Company has also recently acquired an FDA cleared fertility product branded as ToConceive that represents its first offering in the women's health field.
M Pharma trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "MQ" as well as on the OTCQB as "MPHMF" and FWB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) as "T3F2."
