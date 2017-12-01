|
Biotech Support Group Release: Research Article Cites HemogloBind In Cancer Derived Exosome Study
1/12/2017 9:19:10 AM
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Biotech Support Group reports on a recent research article describing the simplicity and efficiency of their hemoglobin depletion technology for improving the signal from an exosome assay obtained from hemolyzed mouse sera. The citation is:
Nishida-Aoki, Nao, et al. "Disruption of Circulating Extracellular Vesicles as a Novel Therapeutic Strategy against Cancer Metastasis." Molecular Therapy 25.1 (2017): 181-191.
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1525001616453633
This study considers that therapeutic strategies targeting cancer-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) hold great promise because of the possibility they reposition microenvironments to accommodate metastasis. The researchers report on a novel strategy of therapeutic antibody treatment to target cancer-derived EVs and inhibit the metastasis of breast cancer in a mouse model. The article states "Hemoglobin was accumulated with HemogloBind beads (Biotech support group, Monmouth Junction NJ, USA) followed by 0.22 µm filtration. Then, the EVs in the sera were concentrated by ultracentrifugation…". The authors conclude that therapeutic antibody administration effectively suppresses EV-triggered metastasis and that the elimination of cancer-exosome derived EVs could be a novel strategy for therapy.
"I am very pleased that this article demonstrates the importance of removing hemoglobin from hemolyzed mouse sera, and that Hemoglobind™ treatment significantly improved the signals of the exosome assay. The study demonstrates the importance of exosomes in cancer pathogenesis and suggests an exciting new therapeutic strategy" states Swapan Roy, Ph.D., President and Founder of Biotech Support Group.
For more information on HemogloBind™, visit:
http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com/HemogloBind-Hemoglobin...
About Biotech Support Group LLC
Converging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include: AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™ for lipid adsorption, HemogloBind™ and HemoVoid™ for hemoglobin removal, and NuGel™ for functional proteomics. From these innovations, the company has acquired knowledgebase and biomarker intellectual property assets that support discoveries of protein markers from blood, with special emphasis on early detection and personalized medical decisions for cancer patients. For more information, go to http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com
comments powered by