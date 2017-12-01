 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
German Merck KGaA (MKGAF.PK) To Open Biologic CRO/CMO Centers In Shanghai And Boston



1/12/2017 9:17:16 AM

Merck KGaA will offer an expanded set of biologic CRO/CMO services in Shanghai and Boston, following the successful lead of a similar expansion in France. Each of the two new centers will offer a full range of process development capabilities and services, including cell line development services, both upstream and downstream process development, and non-GMP clinical production. The company will install 2000L single-use bioreactors in each center.

