German Merck KGaA (MKGAF.PK) To Open Biologic CRO/CMO Centers In Shanghai And Boston
1/12/2017 9:17:16 AM
Merck KGaA will offer an expanded set of biologic CRO/CMO services in Shanghai and Boston, following the successful lead of a similar expansion in France. Each of the two new centers will offer a full range of process development capabilities and services, including cell line development services, both upstream and downstream process development, and non-GMP clinical production. The company will install 2000L single-use bioreactors in each center.
