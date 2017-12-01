|
Rosetta Genomics (ROSG) Release: Aegis Restates "Buy" Rating On Shares Of Rosetta Genomics
New York, Jan 12, 2017 - (ABN Newswire) - (NetworkNewsWire) Rosetta Genomics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROSG), a company in the business of developing and commercializing MicroRNA-based and other molecular diagnostics, recently had its 'Buy' rating restated by Aegis Capital Corp. (http://nnw.fm/LV2Yy) with a price target of $3.50 per share. This was based on Aegis' 2017 revenue estimate of $17.7 million with a multiple of 4X. The company update was released after Rosetta Genomics Ltd. announced a new collaboration to determine biomarkers that can predict response to Opdivo, a PD-1 immunotherapy.
In addition to the above, Aegis Capital Corp. announced expectations for Rosetta Genomics' cash deliverables to be over $9 million by the end of this year after the company completed a financing with stock and convertible debentures of approximately $5 million. This is accompanied by the fact that Rosetta Genomics continues to expand its portfolio of diagnostic tests through collaborations, allowing it to grow its business and expand its client base.
The company reported an increase in revenue from $2.3 million in 1H15 to $5 million during the first six months of 2016. This has been put down to a growing demand for RosettaGX Reveal for thyroid, for which revenues were expected to reach approximately $1.5 million by the end of September 30, 2016, according to the report. Not only this, total expenses were lower than Aegis' estimates, showcasing the company's ability to efficiently manage its cash.
Since Aegis initiated coverage on Rosetta Genomics, the company has grown from a single diagnostic to a portfolio covering solid tumors, urology, and thyroid cancer. Aegis estimates the company's product revenue to be $10.8 million for the full year with allowance for variations in revenue recognition and COGS, which is currently estimated at 85% of the revenue level seen in previous quarters.
Aside from the company's ability to continue to make progress in product development, sales growth, and financial advancements, Aegis expects Rosetta to continue to increase its sales and customer base. According to Community Financial News (http://nnw.fm/a9NwF), institutional investor Morgan Stanley recently increased its stake in Rosetta Genomics Ltd. by 15%, giving it ownership of just under 338,000 shares of the company's stock. Hedge funds and institutional investors now own just below 4.3% of the company's stock.
