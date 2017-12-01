|
MEDICREA Announces Financial Calendar For 2017
1/12/2017 8:50:00 AM
LYON, France & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MEDICREA Group (Alternext Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED), worldwide leader pioneering the development and manufacture of personalized analytical services and implant solutions for the treatment of complex spinal conditions, announces its financial calendar for the year ending December 31st 2017. Publications will be submitted after market. This calendar is provided for information only and may be subject to change
