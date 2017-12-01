EarlySense Release: New Research Finds Company's Contact-Free Technology To Be 92% Accurate Compared With Gold Standard Polysomnography

The study, led by Prof. Asher Tal, Head (Emeritus) and founder of the Pediatric Pulmonary Unit and Sleep Center at Soroka Medical Center - Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel, evaluated EarlySense's Contact-Free technology for sleep monitoring. Eighty-five nights were compared using both EarlySense and a PSG system, in the sleep lab and at the subjects' homes.

"The results of this study confirm that the tested sensor is highly accurate in detecting sleep and wake states relative to polysomnography," said Prof. Tal. "Even under the most challenging conditions, with the subject sharing his or her bed with a partner, the sensor was able to accurately detect individual vital signs and sleep cycles in a non-invasive manner. This technology is well suited for continuous observation of patients in their natural environment."

The study noted the advantages of Contact-Free Monitoring when compared to other solutions, including smartphone-based apps that lack validation and actigraphy, which requires a device to be worn on the wrist. Furthermore, the study found that the EarlySense sensor, which is placed under a mattress, was not impaired by environmental factors such as mattress type or having a second person in bed.

"The results of this study are remarkable, highlighting the clinical accuracy of EarlySense's monitoring technology, which has been previously used by hospitals and is now being adapted for home use," said Dr. Zvika Shinar, Chief Scientist Officer of EarlySense. "Our technology empowers people to learn more about their sleep and monitor themselves at home in the most comfortable manner, without having to be hooked up to uncomfortable wires."



This latest study adds to the growing body of research that supports the accuracy of Contact-Free Continuous Monitoring. In addition to its medical solutions for hospitals and nursing homes, EarlySense recently launched LIVE, the first clinically-proven contact free health tracker to be made available to American consumers.

About EarlySense

EarlySense provides contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer digital health markets. EarlySense's patented sensor and advanced algorithms monitor and analyze cardiac, respiratory and motion parameters. Used in hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration, helping to prevent adverse events, including code blues, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls and pressure ulcers.

LIVE by EarlySense is the first home health and sleep monitor powered by medically-proven, contact-free, continuous monitoring technology. The company's OEM technology is also at the core of wellness and sleep products marketed by international partners including Samsung, Beurer and iFit. EarlySense was founded in 2004 and has offices in Waltham, MA, and Ramat Gan, Israel.

For more information, please visit http://www.earlysense.com and http://www.livebyearlysense.com.



Follow EarlySense on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Follow LIVE by EarlySense on Facebook and Twitter

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

Finn Partners

+1-929-222-8006

ellie.hanson@finnpartners.com



Company Contact:

Hila Peleg

+972-54-527-3117

hila.peleg@earlysense.com



SOURCE EarlySense