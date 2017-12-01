BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Release: Back to the Future: Study Published In Vaccine Journal Indicates Company's Universal Flu Vaccine Candidate May Cover Strains Which Don't Yet Exist

Despite the $4.3 billion market[1], current flu vaccines have many shortcomings including that they are specific to just 3 or 4 existing flu strains, and must be reformulated each year. Furthermore, seasonal flu vaccine effectiveness is only about 40% on average[2], and as low as 9% in the elderly[3] who are the most at risk group. Conversely, as a universal flu vaccine candidate, M-001 is designed to provide improved and broad protection against all current and future seasonal and pandemic flu strains.

The study reported in Vaccine offers evidence of the broadening protective effects offered by M-001, a significant advantage over current flu vaccines.

Dr. Tamar Ben-Yedidia, BiondVax's Chief Scientist and co-inventor of M-001, commented, "We consider this study to provide validation of M-001's potential. It is a promising indication that our vaccine may provide improved protection against future flu strains, including potentially pandemic strains that don't yet exist!"

The article also discusses M-001's mechanism of action. It is available online at http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X1631297X.

BiondVax is a clinical phase biopharmaceutical company developing a universal flu vaccine. The vaccine is designed to provide multi-season protection against most seasonal and pandemic human influenza virus strains. BiondVax's proprietary technology utilizes a unique combination of conserved and common peptides from influenza virus proteins, activating both arms of the immune system for a cross-protecting and long-lasting effect. BiondVax is traded on NASDAQ: BVXV and TASE: BVXV. Please visit http://www.biondvax.com.

