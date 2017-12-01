Therapix Release: Pharma Provides Portfolio Update

The additional program is in the area of antibiotic therapies, an area which we believe is in need of improved products. The company's objective is to use its "entourage effect" technology to enhance the efficacy of existing antibiotic drugs especially in antibiotic resistant conditions. Therapix's "entourage effect" technology combines cannabinoids with the company's proprietary endocannabinoid to enhance the effect of the cannabinoids while potentially improving the side-effect profile.

The second indication is an extension of the company's current program using its proprietary ultra-low dose cannabinoid technology in MCI and will advance a development program on the treatment of cognitive impairment in sports-related brain injuries.

These product development programs are in line with the company's business strategy to create and expand a portfolio of cannabinoid-based treatments.

Therapix recently initiated a clinical proof-of-concept trial for the Company's THX-TS01 which is in development for the treatment of Tourette's syndrome.

About Therapix

Therapix is an Israeli-based clinical-stage pharma company focused on the development and commercialization of cannabinoid drugs. The company is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and traded over-the counter (OTC) in the United States. Therapix's CEO is Dr. Elran Haber and its Chairman is Dr. Ascher Shmulewitz.

For further details, Goldfinger Communications, Irit Yosilevitch, +972-052-3887799

SOURCE Therapix Biosciences