Biotech Support Group Release: Patent Cites HemogloBind In Complement Mediation
1/12/2017 8:26:21 AM
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Biotech Support Group reports on a recent patent reporting the simplicity and efficiency of their hemoglobin depletion technology for removing interferences from a Bilirubin assay in an example describing complement-mediated diseases. The patent is:
Krishna, Neel K., and Kenji Cunnion. "Derivative Peptide Compounds and Methods of Use." U.S. Patent No. 20,160,376,322. 29 Dec. 2016.
The invention describes synthetic peptide compounds and uses for therapy and diagnostics of complement-mediated diseases, such as inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, and microbial infections; and non-complement-mediated diseases, such cystic fibrosis and various acute diseases. The patent states "Due to large amounts of hemolysis in the latter time points and the associated optical interference in bilirubin analysis, all the samples were pre-treated with HemogloBind™ (Biotech, N.J.) prior to analysis with the Bilirubin Assay Kit".
"Here is another example of how removing hemoglobin can significantly improve the detection of bilirubin and other blood analytes." states Swapan Roy, Ph.D., President and Founder of Biotech Support Group.
Converging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include: AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™ for lipid adsorption, HemogloBind™ and HemoVoid™ for hemoglobin removal, and NuGel™ for functional proteomics. From these innovations, the company has acquired knowledgebase and biomarker intellectual property assets that support discoveries of protein markers from blood, with special emphasis on early detection and personalized medical decisions for cancer patients. For more information, go to http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com
