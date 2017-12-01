Intrexon (XON) Release: Company Announces "When-Issued" Trading Of AquaBounty Technologies In Connection With Special Stock Dividend Of Shares

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON)("Intrexon" or the "Company"), a leader in the engineering and industrialization of biology to improve the quality of life and health of the planet, today announced that, in connection with the previously announced special stock dividend of 1,776,557 shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. ("AquaBounty") common stock (after taking into account the 1:30 reverse stock split of AquaBounty common stock) (the "Distribution"), shares of AquaBounty common stock ex-distribution began trading January 9, 2017, under the symbol "AQB" on a "when-issued" basis on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and continuing through January 18, 2017.

The Distribution will occur by way of a pro rata dividend on shares of Intrexon common stock outstanding at the close of business (i.e., 5:00 PM, New York City time) on January 9, 2017 (the "Record Date"). On January 18, 2017 (the "Distribution Date"), each of Intrexon's shareholders who held shares on the Record Date will receive a fraction of a share of AquaBounty common stock for every share of Intrexon's common stock that the shareholder holds. Each Intrexon shareholder of record will be entitled to receive approximately 0.014968 shares of AquaBounty common stock per share of Intrexon common stock held by such shareholder at the close of business on the Record Date.

Beginning on or about the Record Date and continuing through the Distribution Date, Intrexon common stock is anticipated to begin trading in two markets: a "regular way" market and an "ex-distribution" market. An Intrexon shareholder as of the Record Date who chooses to sell Intrexon shares in the "regular way" market after the Record Date and on or before the Distribution Date will be selling the right to receive the shares of AquaBounty common stock in connection with the Distribution. However, if the Intrexon shareholder holds shares of Intrexon common stock as of the Record Date and chooses to sell those shares in the "ex-distribution" market after the Record Date and on or before the Distribution Date, the Intrexon shareholder will still receive the shares of AquaBounty common stock in the Distribution. An Intrexon shareholder may choose to trade the entitlement to shares of AquaBounty common stock, without trading the shares of Intrexon common stock such Intrexon shareholder owns, on the "when-issued" market.

"When-issued" trading in the context of a distribution refers to a sale or purchase made conditionally on or before the Distribution Date because the securities of the spun-off entity have been authorized but have not yet been distributed. "When-issued" trades generally settle within four trading days after the Distribution Date. On the first trading day following the Distribution Date, expected to be January 19, 2017, it is generally expected that any "when-issued" trading of AquaBounty common stock will end and "regular-way" trading will begin under the symbol "AQB". "Regular-way" trading refers to trading after the security has been distributed and typically involves a trade that settles on the third full trading day following the date of the trade.

The shares of AquaBounty common stock will be issued in book-entry form only and fractional shares will not be issued in the Distribution. Shareholders will instead receive an amount in cash for such fractional interest. An information statement concerning the details regarding the distribution of AquaBounty common stock and its business and management following the distribution will be mailed to Intrexon shareholders prior to the Distribution Date. The information statement can be downloaded from Intrexon's website at http://investors.dna.com/download/AquaBounty+Distribution+Information+Statement.pdf. AquaBounty's common stock is currently listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM"). Following the Distribution, Intrexon will continue to hold a majority of AquaBounty's outstanding common stock.

