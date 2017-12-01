|
Washington University in St. Louis Researcher Says Pharma Industry's Ability To Deliver New Drugs May Be Coming To An End
1/12/2017 7:48:50 AM
From reading and hearing news accounts, the general public has a vague impression that some things are amiss with the pharmaceutical industry—one word: Epipens. But few might consider it an industry in a state of collapse.
Michael Kinch tries to convince otherwise in "Prescription for Change," his history and review of the industry. Kinch is the associate vice chancellor and director of the Center for Research Innovation in Biotechnology at Washington University in St. Louis, and he brings to this book (University of North Carolina Press) many decades of research and harrowing personal experience with pharma.
comments powered by