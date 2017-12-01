 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Coral Is An Ideal Bone Graft Substitute, Zoan BioMed Study



1/12/2017 7:38:15 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Connemara-based medical devices start-up, Zoan BioMed, is using Irish grown tropical marine coral to make a splash in the international world of orthobiologic scaffolds.

The Inagh Valley near Recess in Connemara is home to stunning scenery and lots of sheep. But it is also the picturesque location of the Inagh Valley Hatchery of Ideas, a privately funded innovation hub set up by Declan Clarke and Ronnie Robins 10 years ago in a disused salmon hatchery.

Read at Irish Times


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 