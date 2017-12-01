|
Coral Is An Ideal Bone Graft Substitute, Zoan BioMed Study
1/12/2017 7:38:15 AM
Connemara-based medical devices start-up, Zoan BioMed, is using Irish grown tropical marine coral to make a splash in the international world of orthobiologic scaffolds.
The Inagh Valley near Recess in Connemara is home to stunning scenery and lots of sheep. But it is also the picturesque location of the Inagh Valley Hatchery of Ideas, a privately funded innovation hub set up by Declan Clarke and Ronnie Robins 10 years ago in a disused salmon hatchery.
