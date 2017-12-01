|
Mediplus Develops New Silicone Pessaries That Eliminate Clinical Risks Associated With Surgical Mesh
1/12/2017 7:32:30 AM
Women who suffer from incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse from obesity, heavy lifting, smoking, chronic constipation or childbirth don’t always need surgery according to a pioneering British medical device manufacturer.
Offering a safe non-surgical alternative, family run Mediplus have developed a wide range of innovative silicone pessaries that eliminate the clinical risks associated with surgical mesh.
Urinary incontinence (UI) is a common symptom that can affect women of all ages, which can vary in severity and nature. Whilst non-threatening to life, incontinence may seriously influence the physical, psychological and social wellbeing of those affected, which can, in turn impact upon their families and careers.
comments powered by