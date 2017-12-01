BioPharmX Data Suggest Anti-Inflammatory Activity Of BPX-01 Topical Minocycline Gel

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE MKT: BPMX), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing products for the dermatology market, will share research findings at this week's Orlando Dermatology Aesthetic & Clinical (ODAC) Conference, which suggest that topical minocycline may reduce P. acnes-induced inflammation.

The data will be shared in a poster presentation titled "Involvement of Sebaceous Gland in Acne Pathogenesis," at ODAC, which is being held Jan. 13-16 in Miami.

The study, part of BioPharmX's development program for its unique BPX-01 topical minocycline formulation, suggests that minocycline's anti-inflammatory properties may be delivered in a topical formulation to target P. acnes-stimulated sebocytes.

To effectively treat P. acnes with minocycline, the product must also take advantage of minocycline's anti-inflammatory properties. Recent studies have found that inflammation long thought to be a side effect of P. acnes may actually be one of the condition's underlying causes.

"Our research suggests that the anti-inflammatory benefit of minocycline can be delivered preferentially to a target area using BPX-01, our topical minocycline gel," said Kin F. Chan, executive vice president of research and technology at BioPharmX. "The potential of a topical targeted approach in unleashing both an antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties simultaneously is critical to clearing acne lesions more effectively."

BPX-01 is the first and only stable hydrophilic (non-oil-based) topical gel with fully solubilized minocycline that can penetrate the skin to deliver the antibiotic to where the acne develops in the pilosebaceous unit. The company's studies are designed to confirm whether BPX-01 can effectively treat acne with lower, and potentially safer, dosages of the antibiotic.

BioPharmX recently announced the on-time completion of enrollment in the OPAL (tOPicAL Minocycline Gel) study a Phase 2b dose finding clinical trial to assess the efficacy and safety of BPX-01 for the treatment of acne vulgaris.

The 12-week, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, three-arm, vehicle-controlled OPAL study involves 225 individuals, aged 9 to 40, who have moderate-to-severe inflammatory, non-nodular acne vulgaris.

The American Academy of Dermatology calls acne the "most common skin condition in the United States," affecting 40 million to 50 million Americans. The U.S. market for acne medications is estimated at $10 billion.

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE MKT: BPMX) is a Silicon Valley-based specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to provide products through proprietary platform technologies for prescription, over-the-counter and supplement applications in dermatology and women's health. To learn more about BioPharmX, visit www.BioPharmX.com.

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. This press release contains forward-looking statements about the company's expectations, plans, intentions and strategies, including, but not limited to, statements regarding, the safety and medical effects of BPX-01, the effect BPX-01 may have on the treatment of acne, whether minocycline's anti-inflammatory properties may be delivered in a topical formulation to target P. acnes-stimulated sebocytes, commencement and results of future tests involving BPX-01, continued and consistent results in future tests of BPMX-01 and absence of side effects of future use of BPX-01. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "plan", "expect," "anticipate," "believe," or similar expressions that are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date hereof and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

