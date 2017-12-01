Allergan (AGN) Release: Company To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Earnings And Host Conference Call And Webcast

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced that it intends to release fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, prior to the open of U.S. financial markets. The Company will also provide revenue and certain additional financial metrics guidance for full year 2017.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 to discuss its financial results. The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (877) 251-7980, International (716) 803-8252, and the conference ID is 50941900.

A taped replay of the conference call will also be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion and will remain available through 11:30 PM Eastern Time on April 8, 2017. The replay may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 50941900. From international locations, the replay may be accessed by dialing (404) 537-3406 and entering the same conference ID. To access the webcast, go to Allergan's Investor Relations Web site at http://ir.allergan.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available.

