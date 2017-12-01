|
Samsung Corporation S Skin Analyzes And Improves Your Skin
1/12/2017 7:28:13 AM
At CES last week, Samsung showed off a unique handheld device called “S Skin” that uses a combination of sensors and therapy to help your skin. It’s a prototype from Samsung’s C Lab department that experiments with concepts that go beyond Samsung’s typical portfolio of TV’s, mobile devices, and other consumer products.
S Skin analyzes your skin through a combination of cameras, photosensors, and conductivity sensors to measure factors like dryness and skin tone, then gives you advice on how to improve it. Built-in infrared LED’s let you start a light-based care program right on the spot. But S Skin takes the skin therapy a step further by integrating micro-needle patches that contain ingredients you’d find in over-the-counter skincare products, such as collagen.
