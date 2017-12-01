Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. Release: Company's Management Completes Meetings With Vietnamese Officials

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB:KBLB) (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announced today that the Company’s management just completed a series of successful meetings with government officials in Vietnam designed to outline a collaborative path to large scale production of the Company’s high performance silk technologies. Following the meeting with provincial leadership, Company management toured mulberry production, silkworm rearing, and textile weaving facilities in the province of Quang Nam to better assess the region’s capacity.



“We were very impressed with what we saw in Quang Nam, its people, history, and capacity makes it a great location for our advanced silk production,” said COO Jon Rice.

“We would, again, like to thank the Chairman, Vice Chairman and numerous other leaders of the province for their support and enthusiasm in exploring the opportunity to bring our technology to Quang Nam province,” added Company founder and CEO, Kim Thompson.

This meeting was also recently reported by officials in Quang Nam province, Vietnam. http://ipaquangnam.gov.vn/eng/tin-tuc-chi-tiet/lanh-dao-ubnd-tinh-tiep-va-lam-viec-voi-lanh-dao-cong-ty-kraig-biocraft-laboratories-hoa-ky.html

