 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

This Is the Smartest Move Valeant (VRX) Has Made In A Really Long Time



1/12/2017 7:10:33 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Finally, the shareholders of Valeant Pharmaceuticals have a genuine reason to cheer about the company.

As announced early Tuesday morning, Valeant is selling some $2.1 billion worth of its assets to help pay down the more than $30 billion in debt it ended with in the third quarter. Assuming both deals close as planned, and Valeant continues to shuffle a good chunk of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) toward debt reduction, the company may be able to push its debt levels down near $27 billion to $27.5 billion by mid-2017.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 