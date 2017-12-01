Bay Area's Arterys Grabs Second FDA Win for Deep Learning, Image Analysis Software

The Arterys Cardio DLTM application is vendor agnostic and was developed using data from several thousand cardiac cases. The software produces editable automated contours, providing precise and consistent ventricular function in seconds. The trained deep learning algorithm was validated as producing results within an expected error range comparable to that of an experienced clinical annotator. This clearance enables Arterys to make use of its unique clinical annotation platform, which collects ground-truth data every time a user views a study on Arterys.com. In the future, the deep learning model can be optimized as new data is collected from all global users.

Both the FDA clearance and CE Mark expands on the recently 510(k) cleared 4D Flow post-processing software features that provide comprehensive anatomy and blood flow visualization and quantification within and around the heart in a simple manner.

About Arterys, Inc.

Arterys, a pioneer in cloud-based medical imaging analytics software, is committed to accelerate the transformation of data driven medicine. The company's medical imaging analytics platform leverages the power of cloud computation and deep learning to support automated post-processing, diagnostic and therapeutic decisions. Starting with cardiac MRI, Arterys now plans to leverage its platform to create other imaging applications to make medical imaging services a whole more automated, quantitative, and useful.

