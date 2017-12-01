 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Red-Hot Alexion (ALXN) Is Only Suitable For Risk Takers Now



1/12/2017

For a company that lost its chief executive and chief financial officer in rapid succession, Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) has managed to miraculously weather the storm, and its shares have shot higher as a result.

After losing about 35% last year, shares have rebounded by more than 17% so far in 2017.

Investors are clearly ready to overlook the company's failures, in particular the botched clinical trial for its top-selling medical product, Soliris. The trial investigated complications around post-operative scenarios following kidney transplants.

Read at The Street.com


