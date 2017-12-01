 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Woman Who Acquired Zika Locally In U.S. Had Unusual Rash, University of Miami Study



1/12/2017

A pregnant woman locally infected in the United States with the Zika virus presented with an unusual rash last year, according to a report published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Lucy Chen, MD, with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Florida and colleagues, described the case.

On July 7, 2016, a 23-year-old woman who was 23 weeks and 3 days pregnant and had not yet sought prenatal care, presented with a 3-day fever, widespread itchy rash, and sore throat. Two days later, myalgias and joint pain developed.

Read at News Release
