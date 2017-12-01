 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Dyadic (DYAI) Claims Bad Legal Advice Cost the Company $700 Million in Lost Business



1/12/2017 7:04:23 AM

West Palm Beach, FL— Bad legal advice slashed a biotech company’s value by more than $185 million and cost it more than $700 million in lost business, an attorney for the company said Wednesday, as trial opened against legal giant Greenberg Traurig. Dyadic Inc. v. Greenberg Traurig, 2009CA010680.

“In eight days, a company that took 28 years to build was destroyed,” Dyadic International’s attorney, Steven Katzman, of Katzman, Wasserman, Bennardini & Rubenstein told jurors during opening statements Wednesday.


