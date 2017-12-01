 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
For Adults Who Cough Up "Tree Branches," Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Docs Have Answer



1/12/2017 6:58:55 AM

If you are prone to coughing up an odd, cheese-like substance in the shape of tree branches, a team of Philadelphia physicians may have the answer, according to their new study.

Earlier this year, the team at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania reported success in treating children with this rare condition, using a procedure called lymphatic embolization.

In the new study, the physicians say it works in adults, too, blocking abnormal flow of lymphatic fluid into the lungs.


