100+ Biopharma Execs Are Pushing for More Gender Diversity In The Industry
1/12/2017 6:54:21 AM
At least 100 biopharma executives from major drug makers like Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Novartis, and a slew of biotech CEOs have signed an open letter advocating strategies to get more women involved in the life sciences.
The letter was published amid the ongoing J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco, an industry spectacle that my colleague Cliff Leaf has referred to as "biopharma's Burning Man." And there's some recent history that explains the very public effort.
