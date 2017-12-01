|
Ancestry.com DNA Database Tops 3M, Sales Rise To $850 Million Ahead Of Likely 2017 IPO
1/12/2017 6:51:44 AM
During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, bargain-hunting Americans went online to stock up on millions of Xboxes and televisions, Barbies and Lego sets, iPhones and countless other holiday goodies. They also bought a record-setting 560,000 DNA kits from Ancestry.com.
“That blew us away,” CEO Tim Sullivan told FORBES in an interview.
The sharp 4-day spike helped Ancestry sell more than 1.4 million AncestryDNA kits, which typically cost $99, in the fourth quarter. Ancestry said it now has more than 3 million members in its DNA database. Six months earlier, the company announced it had 2 million members. (Sales of AncestryDNA kits are higher than the size of its database, as many customers don’t use the kits right after they purchase them. Overall, the company has sold more than 3.5 million kits.)
