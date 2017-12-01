|
JPM17: Kite Pharma (KITE)'s Strategy for Commercializing Its Lead CAR-T Drug
1/12/2017 6:44:40 AM
CAR-T immunotherapy is one of the most resource-intensive and personalized therapies in clinical trials today. It can deliver astounding results, but the scalability and affordability of the therapy have always been in question.
As a joint leader in the CAR-T immunotherapy space, Kite Pharma closed day three of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference with a roadmap for commercializing its lead biologic, KTE-C19/axi-cel, to treat thousands of patients with diffused large B-cell lymphoma.
Chairman and CEO Arie Belldegrun said the company plans to finalize its BLA submission with the FDA in the first quarter of 2017.
comments powered by