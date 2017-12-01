Employer:
Shire
(
SHPG
) to Pay $350 Million For Kickback Allegations
1/12/2017 6:33:24 AM
Shire PLC will pay $350 million to settle allegations a regenerative drugmaker it bought in 2011 used kickbacks to promote its core skin substitute product.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office on Wednesday said an agreement was reached with New York, 37 other states and the District of Columbia to settle allegations that Shire and Advanced BioHealing illegally promoted Dermagraft, a bioengineered human skin substitute made from cells derived from newborn foreskin tissue for treating diabetic foot ulcers.
Read at
Market Watch
Read at
Irish Times
Read at
Wall Street Journal
Read at
Boston Globe
