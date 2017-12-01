 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Shire (SHPG) to Pay $350 Million For Kickback Allegations



1/12/2017 6:33:24 AM

Shire PLC will pay $350 million to settle allegations a regenerative drugmaker it bought in 2011 used kickbacks to promote its core skin substitute product.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office on Wednesday said an agreement was reached with New York, 37 other states and the District of Columbia to settle allegations that Shire and Advanced BioHealing illegally promoted Dermagraft, a bioengineered human skin substitute made from cells derived from newborn foreskin tissue for treating diabetic foot ulcers.

