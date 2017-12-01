Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions Release: Company Launches Allen Advance Table Lateral System

ACTON, Mass., Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions today announces the launch of the Allen® Advance Table Lateral System, a unique new offering to compliment the Allen Advance Table.

"Our new Advance Table Lateral System is designed for lateral approaches in spinal surgery," said Dr. Dirk Ehlers, president, Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions. "The System provides a flexing, lateral platform and allows for a unique 90° rotation of the patient from lateral directly into a prone position when used with the Allen Advance Table."

Choll W. Kim, M.D., Ph.D., at The Spine Institute of San Diego, is an expert in minimally invasive lateral spine surgery and assisted with the development of this product. Dr. Kim and his team have been using the Allen Advance Lateral System and are already seeing the benefits.

"We've noticed some significant improvements in time efficiency and a drastic decrease in the number of people that are required to maneuver the patient from one position to another," said Dr. Kim. "Furthermore, the development of the flat radiolucent table capable of flexion along with refinements in the hip bump and arm positioners, makes lateral positioning more stable and affords superior intra-operative imaging capabilities. This is a significant improvement over current systems, both in terms of time efficiency as well as ergonomics".

Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions will be offering a first look at this innovation in minimally invasive lateral spine surgery with a special launch event on January 16, 2017. The live online video stream, from Hill-Rom's Customer Experience Center, will provide a short explanation of the new system and demonstrate its unique ability to rotate a patient from the lateral to prone position. The webinar will include insights from Dr. Kim as well as a product demonstration. There will also be a short Q&A session at the end of the event.

Reserve your spot to see the Allen Advance Lateral System in action by visiting http://www.allenmedical.com/register. There will be two time slots available. The first session will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) and the other will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). Each session should last for about 30 minutes with Q&A following immediately after.

