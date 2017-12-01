 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

St. Louis' EternoGen Aesthetics Opens Up Shop in Boston



1/12/2017 6:24:30 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
EternoGen Aesthetics, the St. Louis startup developing an alternative to Botox, has opened a Boston-area office so it can be closer to its manufacturing site and to take advantage of the region’s strong biotech industry.

EternoGen has leased space in the Massachusetts Medical Device Development Center, a biotech incubator that is a joint initiative of the Lowell and Worcester campuses of the University of Massachusetts system.

Founded in 2009, EternoGen is based in Columbia, Missouri, and briefly moved to St. Louis after it received a $50,000 non-equity Arch Grant in 2013.



comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 