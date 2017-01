St. Louis' EternoGen Aesthetics Opens Up Shop in Boston

EternoGen Aesthetics, the St. Louis startup developing an alternative to Botox, has opened a Boston-area office so it can be closer to its manufacturing site and to take advantage of the region’s strong biotech industry.EternoGen has leased space in the Massachusetts Medical Device Development Center, a biotech incubator that is a joint initiative of the Lowell and Worcester campuses of the University of Massachusetts system.Founded in 2009, EternoGen is based in Columbia, Missouri, and briefly moved to St. Louis after it received a $50,000 non-equity Arch Grant in 2013.