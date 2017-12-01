 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Merck KGaA (MKGAF.PK) Lays Off Some Employees in Shutdown of Its Massachusetts Accounting Office



1/12/2017 6:20:21 AM

Germany-based Merck KGaA recently laid off 43 employees at an accounting office in Quincy and plans to close the facility altogether by March, according to a spokeswoman.

The Jan. 3 job cuts at EMD Accounting Solutions & Services, the North American accounting arm of the German drugmaker, were disclosed in a regulatory filing with the state under the federal WARN Act, which requires employers to give advance notice of layoffs.



