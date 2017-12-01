Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Merck KGaA
(
MKGAF.PK
) Lays Off Some Employees in Shutdown of Its Massachusetts Accounting Office
Tweet
1/12/2017 6:20:21 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Germany-based Merck KGaA recently laid off 43 employees at an accounting office in Quincy and plans to close the facility altogether by March, according to a spokeswoman.
The Jan. 3 job cuts at EMD Accounting Solutions & Services, the North American accounting arm of the German drugmaker, were disclosed in a regulatory filing with the state under the federal WARN Act, which requires employers to give advance notice of layoffs.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Related News
Vertex
(VRTX) Release: Biotech Licenses Out Four Cancer R&D Programs to
Merck KGaA
(MKGAF.PK) in $230 Million+ Deal
7 Things the Typical PhD Scientist Doesn’t Know About a Biotech or Pharma Job Search
Merck KGaA
Release: Biopharma Expands Biodevelopment Centers in North America, China and Europe
Cambridge's
Merrimack
(MACK) Slashes 80% of Workforce, Sells Off Cancer Drugs in $1.025 Billion Deal
Merck KGaA
(MKGAF.PK) Staffers Demand Severance Payments
Daiichi Sankyo
to Shutter Indian R&D Center, 170 Employees Affected
Merck KGaA
(MKGAF.PK)'s Atacicept Flops in Phase IIb Lupus Study But Firm Remains Upbeat
200
Pfizer
(PFE) Workers in Pension Dispute in Ireland
Merck KGaA
(MKGAF.PK) Exploring Sale of Its Biosimilar Biz, Deal Could Fetch $1 Billion
Bay Area Genetic Testing Firm
Counsyl
Lays Off Oncology Sales Team
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Merck KGaA
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs (World)