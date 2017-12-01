Bracco Diagnostics Release: Company's LUMASON (Sulfur Hexafluoride Lipid-Type A Microspheres) For Injectable Suspension, For Intravenous Use Or Intravesical Use, Receives U.S. Food And Drug Administration Approval For Use In Ultrasonography Of The Urinary Tract In Pediatric Patients For The Evaluation Of Suspected Or Known Vesicoureteral Reflux

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Diagnostics Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., one of the world's leading companies in the diagnostic imaging business, announced today that its contrast agent LUMASON is the first ultrasound contrast agent to obtain Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for use in ultrasonography of the urinary tract (voiding ultrasonography) for the evaluation of suspected or known vesicoureteral reflux (VUR) in pediatric patients.

VUR is a urinary tract abnormality in neonates, infants and children characterized by retrograde flow of urine from the bladder into the ureter and toward the kidney and represents a common cause of recurrent urinary tract infections and chronic nephropathy in pediatric patients.1 Voiding cystourethrography and direct radionuclide cystography are the imaging procedures currently used to diagnose VUR in the U.S., and both require exposure to ionizing radiation.1

"The approval of LUMASON for voiding ultrasonography answers an unmet medical need for an effective imaging study to detect and follow-up VUR without exposing neonates, infants and young children to the potential harmful effects of ionizing radiation," stated Alberto Spinazzi, MD, Head, Global Medical and Regulatory Affairs, Bracco Group. "This approval reflects the efforts of Bracco to seek and provide new and expanded indications for this class of products working collaboratively with the FDA."

LUMASON, known globally as SonoVue®, which has been marketed since 2001 and now in more than 30 countries, was initially approved in October 2014 by the FDA for use in adults with suboptimal echocardiograms to opacify the left ventricular chamber and to improve the delineation of the left ventricular endocardial border. LUMASON then gained FDA approval in March 2016 for use in ultrasonography of the liver for characterization of focal liver lesions in adult and pediatric patients, and in December 2016, for use for the evaluation of suspected or known vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.

With a proven safety profile, LUMASON is an ultrasound contrast agent made up of gas-filled microspheres that reflect the sound waves to enhance the echogenicity of the blood or urine, which results in an improvement in the diagnostic quality of the ultrasound images. The agent is packaged in a convenient three-part portable kit that does not require refrigeration or mechanical agitation. Each kit contains a LUMASON vial containing 25 mg of lipid-type A lyophilized powder and 60.7 mg sulfur hexafluoride headspace, a prefilled syringe containing 5 mL of Sodium Chloride 0.9% Injection, USP (Diluent), and a Mini-Spike.2

In late 2015, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) granted "pass-through" status for LUMASON reimbursement, under the Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (HOPPS). Contrast material is not separately paid by Medicare for outpatient hospitals under HOPPS unless the product has "pass-through" status. This additional payment is unique to LUMASON due to its new technology status. Effective October 1, 2016, CMS approved the request for coverage and coding for liver and/or abdominal ultrasound with contrast under the HOPPS indicating that Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code C9744 can be assigned for these procedures when performed in the hospital outpatient setting.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE2

LUMASON is an ultrasound contrast agent indicated for use:

in echocardiography to opacify the left ventricular chamber and to improve the delineation of the left ventricular endocardial border in adult patients with suboptimal echocardiograms

in ultrasonography of the liver for characterization of focal liver lesions in adult and pediatric patients

in ultrasonography of the urinary tract for the evaluation of suspected or known vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients

CONTRAINDICATIONS2

LUMASON is contraindicated in patients with:

history of hypersensitivity reactions to sulfur hexafluoride lipid microsphere components or to any of the inactive ingredients in LUMASON

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION2

WARNING: SERIOUS CARDIOPULMONARY REACTIONS

Serious cardiopulmonary reactions, including fatalities, have occurred uncommonly during or following the injection of ultrasound contrast agents, including sulfur hexafluoride lipid microspheres [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)]. Most serious reactions occur within 30 minutes of administration [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)].

Assess all patients for the presence of any condition that precludes administration [see Contraindications (4)].

Always have resuscitation equipment and trained personnel readily available [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)].

The risk for serious cardiopulmonary reactions may be increased among patients with unstable cardiopulmonary conditions (acute myocardial infarction, acute coronary artery syndromes, worsening or unstable congestive heart failure, or serious ventricular arrhythmias) [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)].1

LUMASON is manufactured for Bracco Diagnostics Inc., Monroe Township, NJ 08831 by Bracco Suisse S.A., Plan-les-Ouates Geneve, Switzerland (LUMASON lyophilized powder vial-25 mg

lipid-type A/60.7 sulfur hexafluoride gas); Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG, 88212 Ravensburg, Germany (Sodium Chloride 0.9% Injection, USP); B. Braun Melsungen AG, 34212 Melsungen, Germany (Mini-Spike).

SonoVue is a registered trademark of Bracco Suisse S.A.

LUMASON is a registered trademark of Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is one of the world's leading companies in the diagnostic imaging business. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions that meet medical needs.

Bracco Imaging offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities:

X-ray Imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers. The diagnostic imaging portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices and advanced administration systems for contrast imaging products.

The Company operates in over 100 markets worldwide, either directly or indirectly, through subsidiaries, joint ventures, licenses and distribution partnership agreements. With on-going research covering all key modalities, Bracco Imaging has a strong presence in key geographies: North America, Europe and Japan operating through the Joint Venture Bracco-Eisai Co. Ltd. The Company also operates in Brazil, South Korea, and China through the Joint Venture Bracco Sine Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd.

Operational investments have been made in order to achieve top quality, compliant and sustainable eco-friendly production. Manufacturing activities are located in Italy, Switzerland, Japan, China, and Germany.

Bracco Imaging is an innovative Research and Development (R&D) structure with an efficient process oriented approach and a track record of innovation in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are managed in the three Research Centers located in Italy, Switzerland, and the USA.

To learn more about Bracco Imaging, visit www.braccoimaging.com.

1. Williams G, Fletcher JT, Alexander SI, Craig JC. Vesicoureteral reflux. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2008; 19:847-62.

2. LUMASON (sulfur hexafluoride lipid-type A microspheres) for injectable suspension, for intravenous use or intravesical use full Prescribing Information. Monroe Twp., NJ: Bracco Diagnostics Inc.; December 2016.

