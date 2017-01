AstraZeneca has appointed Dr Jamie Freedman as its new head of oncology, succeeding Dr Mondher Mahjoubi.Dr Freedman moves to AstraZeneca from its subsidiary MedImmune, where he was senior vice president of global clinical development, with responsibility for leading AstraZeneca's biologics portfolio.Prior to this, Dr Freedman served as GlaxoSmithKline's vice president of oncology R&D, and led OPKO Health's R&D department.