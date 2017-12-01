Employer:
Gilead
(
GILD
): To Split or Not to Split...
1/12/2017 5:58:33 AM
Summary
GILD is auto company cheap.
GILD is too big to be acquired.
M&A is a risky strategy that typically destroys value; past performance is not a predictor of future success.
Splitting GILD into two companies can drive higher multiples and higher stock price(s).
Read at
Seeking Alpha
