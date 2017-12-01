 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Gilead (GILD): To Split or Not to Split...



1/12/2017 5:58:33 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Summary

GILD is auto company cheap.

GILD is too big to be acquired.

M&A is a risky strategy that typically destroys value; past performance is not a predictor of future success.

Splitting GILD into two companies can drive higher multiples and higher stock price(s).

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 