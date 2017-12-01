 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
200 Pfizer (PFE) Workers in Pension Dispute in Ireland



1/12/2017 5:53:18 AM

More than 200 Pfizer workers in Cork have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action in a dispute over employee pensions, writes Pádraig Hoare.

Siptu-represented operators, lab workers and shift leaders based in the Ringaskiddy operation of the pharmaceutical giant have voted 207 to nine in favour of industrial action, while 203 to 13 voted in favour of escalating that to strike action if a resolution over pensions was not forthcoming.

It is thought the industrial action would include work-to-rule measures.

