JPM17: Roivant Sciences CEO Eyes Creation of Another New Startup and More Deals in 2017
1/12/2017 5:49:52 AM
In the 18 months since Vivek Ramaswamy blindsided the biotech industry with a record-setting IPO for the mystery biotech Axovant, the one-time hedge fund maestro turned drug entrepreneur has set up three more companies and taken one of them public at near supersonic speed, all while busily in-licensing drugs from a growing list of suppliers.
And he isn’t slowing down. In a sitdown with me at JP Morgan this week, Ramaswamy says he may well uncork another startup and strike up another three or four deals in 2017.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see another major ‘vant’ in 2017,” Ramaswamy says, as he focuses on a variety of new fields like a “post immuno-oncology world,” infectious diseases and pulmonology.
