 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

JPM17: Roivant Sciences CEO Eyes Creation of Another New Startup and More Deals in 2017



1/12/2017 5:49:52 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
In the 18 months since Vivek Ramaswamy blindsided the biotech industry with a record-setting IPO for the mystery biotech Axovant, the one-time hedge fund maestro turned drug entrepreneur has set up three more companies and taken one of them public at near supersonic speed, all while busily in-licensing drugs from a growing list of suppliers.

And he isn’t slowing down. In a sitdown with me at JP Morgan this week, Ramaswamy says he may well uncork another startup and strike up another three or four deals in 2017.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see another major ‘vant’ in 2017,” Ramaswamy says, as he focuses on a variety of new fields like a “post immuno-oncology world,” infectious diseases and pulmonology.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 