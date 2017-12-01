Tesaro (TSRO) Craters as the FDA Denies Approval of Rolapitant IV

No concerns raised by FDA related to the rolapitant IV efficacy or safety profile and additional clinical studies are not required

Investor conference call and webcast scheduled for tomorrow at 8:30AM ET

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the rolapitant IV New Drug Application (NDA) for the prevention of delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.

FDA requested additional information regarding the in vitro method utilized to demonstrate comparability of drug product produced at the two proposed commercial manufacturers for rolapitant IV that were included in the NDA. TESARO is working expeditiously to provide the requested information.

The CRL did not identify concerns related to the safety or efficacy of rolapitant IV or request additional clinical studies. No concerns were raised regarding the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), which is also used for the VARUBI® (rolapitant) oral product.

TESARO identified potential deficiencies at the original contract manufacturer for rolapitant IV drug product, secured a second drug product supplier and included data from this manufacturer in the NDA. During the NDA review, FDA requested and TESARO provided in vitro data to demonstrate comparability of drug product made at the two manufacturing sites.

"Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) remains a significant unmet need, with more than half of patients treated with emetogenic chemotherapy experiencing this debilitating side effect," said Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D., President and COO of TESARO. "TESARO is committed to bringing this new intravenous formulation of rolapitant to physicians and patients to enable additional flexibility and choice of antiemetic regimens, and we plan to address FDA's questions expeditiously and complete this application, which we expect to enable approval in the first half of 2017."

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

About VARUBI® (rolapitant)

VARUBI is a substance P/neurokinin-1 (NK-1) receptor antagonist indicated in combination with other antiemetic agents in adults for the prevention of delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, including, but not limited to, highly emetogenic chemotherapy. NK-1 receptors are highly concentrated in the brain and bind neurokinin substance P. Activation of NK-1 receptors plays a central role in nausea and vomiting induced by emetogenic stimuli, including certain cancer chemotherapies. A Positron Emission Tomography (PET) study with rolapitant in normal, healthy volunteers demonstrated that rolapitant crosses the blood brain barrier and occupies brain NK-1 receptors at high levels for up to 120 hours. VARUBI has a half-life of approximately seven days, which may contribute to the ability of a single dose of VARUBI to cover the entire delayed CINV Phase (25-120 hours). VARUBI is contraindicated in patients receiving thioridazine, a CYP2D6 substrate. The inhibitory effect of a single dose of VARUBI on CYP2D6 lasts at least seven days and may last longer. Avoid use of pimozide; monitor for adverse events if concomitant use with other CYP2D6 substrates with a narrow therapeutic index cannot be avoided. Please see full prescribing information, including additional important safety information, available at www.varubirx.com.

TESARO licensed exclusive rights for the development, manufacture, commercialization and distribution of VARUBI (rolapitant) from OPKO Health, Inc.

About TESARO

TESARO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company devoted to providing transformative therapies to people bravely facing cancer. For more information, visit www.tesarobio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

