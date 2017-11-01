Pixium Vision Release: Company Achieves Implantation Of 10 Patients In Its Clinical Trial With Its Innovative 150 Electrodes IRIS II Bionic Vision System

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Pixium Vision (Paris:PIX), a company developing and commercializing
innovative bionic vision systems with the intention to allow patients
who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, announces
completion of 10 implants in its IRIS® II study. All
implanted patients will now follow their re-education program as defined
in the ongoing European multi-centric study for IRIS® II
which was launched in January 2016.
Khalid Ishaque, CEO of Pixium, said: "The completion of
enrollment demonstrates important interest in our innovative IRIS®
II bionic vision system. Many in the ophthalmology and artificial vision
community look forward to the interim updates which can be expected
later in 2017 which will be important for Pixium Vision’s development of
retinal implant systems. The company is dedicated to conceive, develop
and bring meaningful bionic vision innovations to surgeons, which shall
enable them to treat patients who have lost sight to retinal
dystrophies.”
ABOUT IRIS®II
IRIS®II is a bionic vision system equipped with a
bio-inspired camera and a 150 electrodes epi-retinal implant with a
proprietary design intended to be explantable and eventually upgradable
for patients who have lost sight due to Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).
The Company received CE mark for IRIS®II at the end of July
2016, enabling Pixium to launch its commercial activities subject to
reimbursement availabilities. CE mark approval for IRIS®II
system enables the company to file for national reimbursements. The
Company is working initially with public reimbursement authorities for
innovative technologies for medical devices in France (under “Forfait
Innovation”) and in Germany (with NUB).
ABOUT THE CLINICAL STUDY
The study referenced NCT02670980 (https://www.clinicaltrials.gov)
evaluates performance and safety of IRIS®II in 10 patients
suffering from retinitis pigmentosa, Usher Syndrome, Cone-Rod dystrophy,
choroideremia will be included and followed for a minimum of 18 months,
with additional 18 months follow-up, subject to patient consent.
The IRIS®II clinical trial, initiated in January 2016, is a
multi-centric, open label, non-randomized prospective European study to
assess effectiveness of the IRIS®II bionic vision system as
treatment intended to compensate for blindness, by eventually providing
a form of perception for blind persons and enabling them greater
autonomy and quality of living. The trial is conducted in prestigious
ophthalmology centers in France, the UK, Spain, Austria and Germany. http://www.pixium-vision.com/en/clinical-trial/participating-centers
ABOUT PIXIUM VISION
Pixium Vision’s Mission is to create a world of bionic vision for those
who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain partial visual
perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems
are associated with a surgical intervention as well as a rehabilitation
period.
The company is developing two bionic retinal implant
systems. IRIS®II, the company’s first bionic system, obtained
CE mark in July 2016. In parallel, Pixium Vision has recently completed
the pre-clinical study phases for PRIMA, a sub-retinal miniaturized
wireless photovoltaic implant platform, and is planning to initiate
first-in-human trials.
Pixium Vision collaborates closely with
academic and research partners spanning across the prestigious Vision
research institutions including the Institut de la Vision in Paris, the
Hansen Experimental Physics Laboratory at Stanford University, and
Moorfields Eye Hospital in London. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified.
Pixium Vision shares are eligible for the French tax incentivized
PEA-PME and FCPI investment vehicles.
