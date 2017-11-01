Regenacy Pharma Release: Pharma's HDAC1,2 Inhibitors Demonstrate Single-Agent And Synergistic Activity With Azacitidine (Vidaza) In Preclinical Models Of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

-- Results from studies in multiple in vitro, ex vivo and in vivo
preclinical models of AML published online in PLOS ONE –
-- Regenacy to present at the Biotech Showcase-
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regenacy
Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
regenerating biological function by protein acetylation, today announced
the publication of results from preclinical studies that demonstrate
potent anti-leukemic activities of HDAC1,2-selective inhibitors both as
single agents and in combination with azacitidine (Vidaza®) in multiple
models of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The manuscript titled,
“Selective inhibitors of histone deacetylases 1 and 2 synergize with
azacitidine in acute myeloid leukemia,” was published today in the
online peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE by researchers from the
former Acetylon Pharmaceuticals. Regenacy was spun out from Acetylon in
December 2016 prior to the acquisition of Acetylon by Celgene
Corporation. Regenacy owns Acetylon’s former portfolio of preclinical
selective HDAC1,2 inhibitor candidates and patent families for
development in all human disease indications including hematologic
cancers. Simon S. Jones, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Preclinical
Development and Chief Operating Officer of Regenacy will present a
corporate overview at 3:00 PM Pacific Time today, January 11, 2017, at
the 9th annual Biotech Showcase being held at the Hilton San
Francisco Union Square.
“Together, our findings demonstrate that selective HDAC1,2 inhibitors
are efficacious both as single agents and in combination with
azacitidine in inhibiting proliferation of AML cell lines and primary
AML blasts from patient bone marrow samples”
Abnormal epigenetic regulation is implicated as one of the underlying
causes of AML, the most prevalent form of leukemia in adults. Inhibitors
of two epigenetic enzymes, DNA methyltransferase and histone deacetylase
(HDAC), have exhibited activity in preclinical AML models. Due to the
heterogeneous nature of AML, it is believed that combination regimens
will be necessary to achieve the desired clinical efficacy, however the
toxicity profiles of non-selective HDAC inhibitors in the combination
setting limit their clinical utility.
In this work, the authors describe the preclinical development of a
series of selective inhibitors of HDAC1 and HDAC2, namely ACY-957 and
ACY-1035, which are hypothesized to have improved safety profiles, for
combination therapy in the treatment of AML. Selective inhibition of
HDAC1 and HDAC2 was shown sufficient to achieve efficacy both as a
single agent and in combination with the DNA methyltransferase
inhibitor, azacitidine, in preclinical models of AML, including
established AML cell lines, primary leukemia cells from AML patient bone
marrow samples and in vivo xenograft models of human AML. The
authors also conducted gene expression profiling of AML cells treated
with either an HDAC1,2 inhibitor, azacitidine, or the combination of
both. They successfully identified a list of genes involved in
transcription and cell cycle regulation as potential mediators of the
combinatorial effects of HDAC1,2 inhibition with azacitidine.
“Together, our findings demonstrate that selective HDAC1,2 inhibitors
are efficacious both as single agents and in combination with
azacitidine in inhibiting proliferation of AML cell lines and primary
AML blasts from patient bone marrow samples,” said Dr. Jones.
“Importantly, these findings have laid a foundation for further
investigations to characterize the pharmacology and therapeutic index of
this combination in efficacy and toxicology studies, potentially
supporting the initiation of human clinical trials. Furthermore,
additional studies are warranted to explore the combination of selective
HDAC1,2 inhibitors with a broadened range of existing and emerging
therapies for AML as well as biologically related myelodysplastic
syndromes (MDS).”
About Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a diverse group of cancerous disorders
that affect the bone marrow and hematopoietic stem cells (the cells that
differentiate to form blood cells) and is the most prevalent acute
leukemia in adults. These disorders are characterized by defects in
myeloid differentiation and increased proliferation of neoplastic
hematopoietic precursor cells which block the production of normal blood
cells. As a result, the number of healthy blood cells (red cells, white
cells and platelets) is usually lower than normal, leading to a number
of life-threatening conditions, including anemia (low red blood cell
counts result in low blood oxygen levels), neutropenia (low white cell
counts result in an ineffective immune system), and thrombocytopenia
(low platelet counts can cause bleeding and easy bruising). Outcomes for
patients with AML remain poor, highlighting the need for novel treatment
options.
About Regenacy
Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company regenerating biological function by protein acetylation for the
treatment peripheral neuropathies, cognitive disorders,
hemoglobinopathies and oncology indications. The company’s selective
inhibition technology provides superior safety profiles and potential
enhanced efficacy compared to non-selective HDAC inhibitors. Regenacy’s
programs selectively inhibit histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) to restore
normal protein and organelle intracellular transport in diabetic and
other peripheral neuropathies and ciliopathic/polycystic diseases, and
selectively inhibit HDACs 1 and 2 to restore oxygen transport in orphan
blood disorders such as sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia,
regenerate normal cognitive function in patients with psychiatric
disorders, and restore normal bone marrow function through
differentiation of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells. www.regenacy.com