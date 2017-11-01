|
Celyad Release: Company Announces Registration Of The First Pancreatic Cancer Patient In Its CAR-T NKR-2THINK Trial In Belgium
1/11/2017 11:22:40 AM
Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - Celyad (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and NASDAQ: CYAD), a leader in the discovery and development of engineered cell-based therapies, today announced the activation of a second clinical site in Belgium for the THINK trial, with the registration of a pancreatic cancer patient at Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc (UCL).
“Celyad is now conducting one of the largest clinical trials in the CAR-T space, with a highly disruptive technology. Thanks to the support of our clinical partners and team, Celyad is registering patients across the seven indications of the THINK trial and is activating the different sites of the study at a good pace,” said Christian Homsy, CEO of Celyad. “The THINK trial is a world first, evaluating CAR-T NKR-2 cells in both hematological and solid tumors. Based on our outstanding of the preclinical data, our confidence in this technology is very high.”
“Celyad’s ongoing preclinical work has generated impressive results in models of pancreatic cancer, a particularly devastating form of the disease with a mortality rate that has remained largely unchanged in recent decades. The registration of a first metastatic pancreatic cancer patient reaffirms our commitment to continued product development for patients”, remarked Dr. Frédéric Lehmann, VP Clinical Operations and Medical Affairs at Celyad.
Prof. Ahmad Awada, Head of Medical Oncology at Institut Bordet said: “Immunotherapy is a new approach that offers another alternative to patients who are refractory to more traditional treatment options such as chemotherapy or hormonotherapy. The CAR-T NKR-2 cells therapy is very original since it uses the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer cells. We are optimistic about this approach and are now looking forward to seeing how patients will respond to the treatment.”
Prof. Jean-Pascal Machiels, Head of Medical Oncology at Cliniques Universitaires St- Luc (UCL) added: “Preclinical results as well as first Phase I safety data are very encouraging. We do believe that the THINK study, which is the first to use multiple dosing in patients suffering from very aggressive solid or hematologic metastatic tumors, potentially opens a new avenue for cancer treatment.”
About the THINK trial
THINK (THerapeutic Immunotherapy with NKR-2) is a multinational (EU/US) open-label Phase Ib study to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CAR-T NKR-2 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma).
The trial will test three dose levels adjusted to body weight: up to 3x108, 1x109 and 3x109 CAR-T NKR-2 cells. At each dose, the patients will receive three successive administrations, two weeks apart, of CAR-T NKR-2 cells. The dose escalation part of the study will enroll up to 24 patients while the extension phase would enroll 86 additional patients.
About Celyad
Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized cell-based therapies. The Company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target severe diseases with significant unmet need, including cancer. Celyad’s Natural Killer Receptor based T-Cell (NKR-T) platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and liquid tumors. Its lead oncology candidate, the CAR-T NKR-2, has been evaluated in a single dose escalation Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and feasibility of CAR-T NKR-2 cells in patients suffering from AML or MM. This Phase I study was successfully completed in September 2016. Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and Boston, Massachusetts. Celyad’s ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American Depository Shares are listed on NASDAQ Global Market, all under the ticker symbol CYAD. For more information about Celyad, please visit: www.celyad.com
About Celyad’s NKR-T Cell Platform
Celyad is developing a unique CAR-T cell platform, using Natural Killer Receptor (NKR) transduced on to T lymphocytes. The platform targets a wide range of solid and hematological tumors. Unlike traditional CAR-T cell therapy, which target only one tumor antigen, Natural Killer (NK) cell receptors enable a single receptor to recognize multiple tumor antigens.
Celyad’s lead candidate, CAR-T NKR-2, is a CAR-T-Cell engineered to express the human NK receptor, NKG2D, which is an activating receptor that triggers cell killing through the binding of NKG2D to any of eight naturally occurring ligands that are known to be overexpressed on more than 80% of tumors.
Preclinical results indicate that CAR- T NKR-2 has multiple mechanisms of actions and goes beyond direct killing by signifying that its encoded T-Cells attack the tumor cells, inhibits the mechanisms that enable tumors to evade the immune system, activates and recruits anti-tumor immune cells and disrupts the blood supply to the tumor. These mechanisms promote the induction of adaptive immunity, meaning the body develops a long-term cell immune memory against specific tumor antigens of the targeted tumor.
In contrast to traditional CAR-T therapeutic approaches, and based on strong preclinical evidence, Celyad’s current NKR-2 program does not employ patient lymphodepleting pre-conditioning, thereby avoiding the toxicities associated with chemotherapy and allowing the immune system to remain intact.
Celyad is developing both autologous and allogeneic CAR-T NKR-2 administrations. For autologous CAR T NKR-2, Celyad collects the patient’s own T-Cells and engineers them to express NKG2D in order to target cancer cells effectively. Celyad’s allogeneic platform engineers the T-Cells of healthy donors, that also express TCR Inhibitory Molecules (TIMs), to avoid having the engineered donor cells be rejected by the patient’s normal tissues (also called Graft vs. Host Disease).
The preclinical research underlying this technology was originally conducted at Dartmouth College by
Dr. Charles Sentman and has been published extensively in peer-reviewed publications.
