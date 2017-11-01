Phoenix Life Sciences Release: Pharma Terminates Merger With MediJane Holdings

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Phoenix Life Sciences Inc., a disruptive healthcare solutions company, hereby announces that it is terminating its merger with MediJane Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MJMD).

Phoenix Life Sciences is a disruptive healthcare solutions company.

Our business is to research, produce, and distribute products around the globe that target and treat the following seven major categories of medical conditions: pain, cancer, psychological, gastrointestinal, autoimmune, neurological, and sleep disorders. These categories include conditions that effect hundreds of millions of patients worldwide. Phoenix Life Sciences is building an integrated healthcare organization by creating products and programs using emerging biological products such as cannabinoids and other plant extracts. Delivering these programs through managed agriculture, pharmaceutical production and physician education and distribution networks.