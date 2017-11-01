Merck & Co. (MRK) Release: Company Receives FDA Acceptance Of Supplemental Biologics License Application For KEYTRUDA (Pembrolizumab) In Combination With Chemotherapy For First-Line Treatment Of Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

KENILWORTH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada,
today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has
accepted for review the supplemental Biologics License Application
(sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), the company’s anti-PD-1
therapy, plus chemotherapy (pemetrexed plus carboplatin) for the
first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or advanced
non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) regardless of PD-L1
expression and with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.
This is the first application for regulatory approval of KEYTRUDA in
combination with another treatment. The FDA granted Priority Review with
a PDUFA, or target action, date of May 10, 2017. The sBLA will be
reviewed under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval program.
“Through our monotherapy and combination studies, we are working to find
new approaches to help a broad range of patients with lung cancer,” said
Dr. Roger Dansey, senior vice president and therapeutic area head,
oncology late-stage development, Merck Research Laboratories. “KEYTRUDA
in combination with chemotherapy has shown promise versus chemotherapy
alone in the first-line treatment of non-squamous metastatic non-small
cell lung cancer, regardless of PD-L1 levels. If approved, this could be
the first regimen combining chemotherapy with an immuno-oncology agent
for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.”
The application seeks accelerated approval for KEYTRUDA at a fixed dose
of 200 mg administered intravenously every three weeks in combination
with pemetrexed 500 mg/m2 administered as an IV infusion over
10 minutes every three weeks, and carboplatin AUC 5 mg/mL/min every
three weeks for four cycles. KEYNOTE-021, Part 2, Cohort G, the pivotal
cohort that forms the basis of the submission, studied 123 previously
untreated patients with metastatic non-squamous NSCLC with no EGFR or
ALK genomic tumor aberrations and regardless of PD-L1 expression.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) is currently approved in lung cancer for the
first-line treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have
high PD-L1 expression (tumor proportion score [TPS] of 50 percent or
more) as determined by an FDA-approved test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic
tumor aberrations; and for the treatment of patients with metastatic
NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1 (TPS of one percent or more) as
determined by an FDA-approved test, with disease progression on or after
platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic
tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved
therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving KEYTRUDA.
Merck has an extensive development program in NSCLC and is currently
advancing multiple registration-enabling studies with KEYTRUDA as
monotherapy and in combination with other treatments.
About Lung Cancer
Lung cancer, which forms in the tissues of the lungs, usually within
cells lining the air passages, is the leading cause of cancer death
worldwide. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than die of colon,
breast, and prostate cancers combined. The two main types of lung cancer
are non-small cell and small cell. NSCLC is the most common type of lung
cancer, accounting for about 85 percent of all cases. The five-year
survival rate for patients suffering from highly advanced, metastatic
(Stage IV) lung cancers is estimated to be two percent.
About KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)
KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that works by increasing the
ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumor
cells. KEYTRUDA blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands,
PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both
tumor cells and healthy cells.
KEYTRUDA is administered as an intravenous infusion over 30 minutes
every three weeks for the approved indications. KEYTRUDA for injection
is supplied in a 100 mg single use vial.
KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Indications
and Dosing
Melanoma
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable or
metastatic melanoma at a dose of 2 mg/kg every three weeks until disease
progression or unacceptable toxicity.
Lung Cancer
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with
metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have high
PD-L1 expression [tumor proportion score (TPS) =50%] as determined by an
FDA-approved test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.
KEYTRUDA is also indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic
NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1 (TPS =1%) as determined by an
FDA-approved test, with disease progression on or after
platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic
tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved
therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving KEYTRUDA.
In metastatic NSCLC, KEYTRUDA is administered at a fixed dose of 200 mg
every three weeks until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or
up to 24 months in patients without disease progression.
Head and Neck Cancer
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with recurrent or
metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) with disease
progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. This
indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor
response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials. In HNSCC, KEYTRUDA is
administered at a fixed dose of 200 mg every three weeks until disease
progression, unacceptable toxicity, or up to 24 months in patients
without disease progression.
Selected Important Safety Information for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, including fatal cases.
Pneumonitis occurred in 94 (3.4%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA,
including Grade 1 (0.8%), 2 (1.3%), 3 (0.9%), 4 (0.3%), and 5 (0.1%)
pneumonitis, and occurred more frequently in patients with a history of
prior thoracic radiation (6.9%) compared to those without (2.9%).
Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of pneumonitis. Evaluate
suspected pneumonitis with radiographic imaging. Administer
corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater pneumonitis. Withhold KEYTRUDA
(pembrolizumab) for Grade 2; permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA for Grade
3 or 4 or recurrent Grade 2 pneumonitis.
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated colitis. Colitis occurred in 48
(1.7%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.4%), 3
(1.1%), and 4 (<0.1%) colitis. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms
of colitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater colitis.
Withhold KEYTRUDA for Grade 2 or 3; permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA for
Grade 4 colitis.
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Hepatitis occurred in 19
(0.7%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.1%), 3
(0.4%), and 4 (<0.1%) hepatitis. Monitor patients for changes in liver
function. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater hepatitis
and, based on severity of liver enzyme elevations, withhold or
discontinue KEYTRUDA.
KEYTRUDA can cause hypophysitis. Hypophysitis occurred in 17 (0.6%) of
2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.2%), 3 (0.3%),
and 4 (<0.1%) hypophysitis. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of
hypophysitis (including hypopituitarism and adrenal insufficiency).
Administer corticosteroids and hormone replacement as clinically
indicated. Withhold KEYTRUDA for Grade 2; withhold or discontinue for
Grade 3 or 4 hypophysitis.
KEYTRUDA can cause thyroid disorders, including hyperthyroidism,
hypothyroidism, and thyroiditis. Hyperthyroidism occurred in 96 (3.4%)
of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.8%) and 3
(0.1%) hyperthyroidism. Hypothyroidism occurred in 237 (8.5%) of 2799
patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (6.2%) and 3 (0.1%)
hypothyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was
higher in patients with HNSCC occurring in 28 (15%) of 192 patients with
HNSCC, including Grade 3 (0.5%) hypothyroidism. Thyroiditis occurred in
16 (0.6%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.3%)
thyroiditis. Monitor patients for changes in thyroid function (at the
start of treatment, periodically during treatment, and as indicated
based on clinical evaluation) and for clinical signs and symptoms of
thyroid disorders. Administer replacement hormones for hypothyroidism
and manage hyperthyroidism with thionamides and beta-blockers as
appropriate. Withhold or discontinue KEYTRUDA for Grade 3 or 4
hyperthyroidism.
KEYTRUDA can cause type 1 diabetes mellitus, including diabetic
ketoacidosis, which have been reported in 6 (0.2%) of 2799 patients.
Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of
diabetes. Administer insulin for type 1 diabetes, and withhold KEYTRUDA
(pembrolizumab) and administer antihyperglycemics in patients with
severe hyperglycemia.
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Nephritis occurred in 9
(0.3%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.1%), 3
(0.1%), and 4 (<0.1%) nephritis. Monitor patients for changes in renal
function. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater nephritis.
Withhold KEYTRUDA for Grade 2; permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA for
Grade 3 or 4 nephritis.
KEYTRUDA can cause other clinically important immune-mediated adverse
reactions. For suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, ensure
adequate evaluation to confirm etiology or exclude other causes. Based
on the severity of the adverse reaction, withhold KEYTRUDA and
administer corticosteroids. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less,
initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1
month. Based on limited data from clinical studies in patients whose
immune-related adverse reactions could not be controlled with
corticosteroid use, administration of other systemic immunosuppressants
can be considered. Resume KEYTRUDA when the adverse reaction remains at
Grade 1 or less following corticosteroid taper. Permanently discontinue
KEYTRUDA for any Grade 3 immune-mediated adverse reaction that recurs
and for any life-threatening immune-mediated adverse reaction.
The following clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions
occurred in less than 1% (unless otherwise indicated) of 2799 patients:
arthritis (1.5%), exfoliative dermatitis, bullous pemphigoid, rash
(1.4%), uveitis, myositis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, myasthenia gravis,
vasculitis, pancreatitis, hemolytic anemia, and partial seizures arising
in a patient with inflammatory foci in brain parenchyma.
KEYTRUDA can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related
reactions, which have been reported in 6 (0.2%) of 2799 patients.
Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions,
including rigors, chills, wheezing, pruritus, flushing, rash,
hypotension, hypoxemia, and fever. For Grade 3 or 4 reactions, stop
infusion and permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA.
Based on its mechanism of action, KEYTRUDA can cause fetal harm when
administered to a pregnant woman. If used during pregnancy, or if the
patient becomes pregnant during treatment, apprise the patient of the
potential hazard to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to
use highly effective contraception during treatment and for 4 months
after the last dose of KEYTRUDA.
In KEYNOTE-006, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 9%
of 555 patients with advanced melanoma; adverse reactions leading to
discontinuation in more than one patient were colitis (1.4%), autoimmune
hepatitis (0.7%), allergic reaction (0.4%), polyneuropathy (0.4%), and
cardiac failure (0.4%). Adverse reactions leading to interruption of
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) occurred in 21% of patients; the most common
(=1%) was diarrhea (2.5%). The most common adverse reactions with
KEYTRUDA vs ipilimumab were fatigue (28% vs 28%), diarrhea (26% with
KEYTRUDA), rash (24% vs 23%), and nausea (21% with KEYTRUDA).
Corresponding incidence rates are listed for ipilimumab only for those
adverse reactions that occurred at the same or lower rate than with
KEYTRUDA.
In KEYNOTE-002, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in
12% of 357 patients with advanced melanoma; the most common (=1%) were
general physical health deterioration (1%), asthenia (1%), dyspnea (1%),
pneumonitis (1%), and generalized edema (1%). Adverse reactions leading
to interruption of KEYTRUDA occurred in 14% of patients; the most common
(=1%) were dyspnea (1%), diarrhea (1%), and maculopapular rash (1%). The
most common adverse reactions with KEYTRUDA vs chemotherapy were fatigue
(43% with KEYTRUDA), pruritus (28% vs 8%), rash (24% vs 8%),
constipation (22% vs 20%), nausea (22% with KEYTRUDA), diarrhea (20% vs
20%), and decreased appetite (20% with KEYTRUDA). Corresponding
incidence rates are listed for chemotherapy only for those adverse
reactions that occurred at the same or lower rate than with KEYTRUDA.
KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 8% of 682 patients
with metastatic NSCLC. The most common adverse event resulting in
permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA was pneumonitis (1.8%). Adverse
reactions leading to interruption of KEYTRUDA occurred in 23% of
patients; the most common (=1%) were diarrhea (1%), fatigue (1.3%),
pneumonia (1%), liver enzyme elevation (1.2%), decreased appetite
(1.3%), and pneumonitis (1%). The most common adverse reactions
(occurring in at least 20% of patients and at a higher incidence than
with docetaxel) were decreased appetite (25% vs 23%), dyspnea (23% vs
20%), and nausea (20% vs 18%).
KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 17% of 192
patients with HNSCC. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 45% of
patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at
least 2% of patients were pneumonia, dyspnea, confusional state,
vomiting, pleural effusion, and respiratory failure. The most common
adverse reactions (reported in at least 20% of patients) were fatigue,
decreased appetite, and dyspnea. Adverse reactions occurring in patients
with HNSCC were generally similar to those occurring in patients with
melanoma or NSCLC, with the exception of increased incidences of facial
edema (10% all Grades; 2.1% Grades 3 or 4) and new or worsening
hypothyroidism.
It is not known whether KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) is excreted in human
milk. Because many drugs are excreted in human milk, instruct women to
discontinue nursing during treatment with KEYTRUDA and for 4 months
after the final dose.
Safety and effectiveness of KEYTRUDA have not been established in
pediatric patients.
Our Focus on Cancer
Our goal is to translate breakthrough science into innovative oncology
medicines to help people with cancer worldwide. At Merck, helping people
fight cancer is our passion and supporting accessibility to our cancer
medicines is our commitment. Our focus is on pursuing research in
immuno-oncology and we are accelerating every step in the journey – from
lab to clinic – to potentially bring new hope to people with cancer.
As part of our focus on cancer, Merck is committed to exploring the
potential of immuno-oncology with one of the fastest-growing development
programs in the industry. We are currently executing an expansive
research program that includes more than 400 clinical trials evaluating
our anti-PD-1 therapy across more than 30 tumor types. We also continue
to strengthen our immuno-oncology portfolio through strategic
acquisitions and are prioritizing the development of several promising
immunotherapeutic candidates with the potential to improve the treatment
of advanced cancers.
About Merck
For over a century, Merck has been a global health care leader working
to help the world be well. Merck is known as MSD outside the United
States and Canada. Through our prescription medicines, vaccines,
biologic therapies, and animal health products, we work with customers
and operate in more than 140 countries to deliver innovative health
solutions. We also demonstrate our commitment to increasing access to
health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships.
For more information, visit www.merck.com
Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA
This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the
“company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of
the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs
and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to
significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with
respect to pipeline products that the products will receive the
necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be
commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or
risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially
from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry
conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest
rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of
pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the
United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost
containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained
by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development,
including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to
accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties
or delays; financial instability of international economies and
sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents
and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to
litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.
The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results
to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking
statements can be found in the company’s 2015 Annual Report on Form 10-K
and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).
