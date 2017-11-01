IACTA Pharmaceuticals Release: Pharma Licenses NM133 From Nanomerics For Treatment Of Dry Eye

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a privately held pharmaceutical company,
has acquired the North American rights to develop and commercialize
NM133, an investigational medicine designed to help treat dry eye, from
its developer, Nanomerics, Ltd.
“We are
enthusiastic about partnering with Nanomerics and are grateful that they
have placed their trust in us as their North American licensee. We
strongly believe in the promise of MET technology for the treatment of a
range of conditions including dry eye.”
Nanomerics is a privately held, UK-based, research-stage company with a
proprietary Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) licensed from University
College London that allows a hydrophobic drug such as cyclosporine to be
encapsulated and delivered to the tissues of the eye.
Damon Burrows, Founder and CEO of IACTA Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are
enthusiastic about partnering with Nanomerics and are grateful that they
have placed their trust in us as their North American licensee. We
strongly believe in the promise of MET technology for the treatment of a
range of conditions including dry eye.”
Professor Andreas Schatzlein, CEO of Nanomerics, said, “Nanomerics
believes IACTA is the ideal North American licensee for NM133. The need
for better medicines remains undiminished and drugs need to be used to
their full potential to deliver patient benefit. Nanomerics’ Molecular
Envelope Technology (MET) is engineered at the nanoscale to efficiently
deliver drugs for a variety of applications. NM133 is a product in which
many of the MET attributes are being exploited to bring tangible
benefits to those suffering from dry eye disease.”
About MET
Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) nanoparticles are engineered from
biocompatible polymers. MET particles are engineered by creating
amphiphilic polymers which can self-assemble into micelles. Hydrophobic
drugs can be encapsulated into these micelles with high efficacy and are
accommodated in the hydrophobic nanodomains. The MET nanoparticles are
stable and small (~50 nm). Molecular dynamics simulations demonstrate
that the material is encapsulated in a very dynamic fashion, which
facilitates drug release across barriers.
About NM133
NM133 is a nano enabled form of cyclosporine A that is being
investigated for the treatment of dry eye. Cyclosporine A is an
immunosuppressant that helps tear secretion and improve tear film
stability which improves the symptoms of Dry Eye Syndrome patients.
(Mantelli F, Massaro-Giordano M, Macchi I, Lambiase A, Bonini S. The
cellular mechanisms of dry eye: from pathogenesis to treatment. J Cell
Physiol. 2013; 228(12): 2253-6.) However, regardless of cyclosporine A’s
benefits, it is an extremely hydrophobic drug. Hydrophobic means it
“hates water” and simply does not mix with water. For that reason,
ophthalmic formulations of cyclosporine typically rely on an
oil-in-water emulsion for drug delivery into the tissues of the eye.
NM133 offers a completely new approach to the delivery of cyclosporine
A. Using the patent-protected MET, NM133 effectively wraps and
solubilizes cyclosporine A in a protective cover, helping it across the
epithelial barriers of the eye.
About IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
IACTA Pharmaceuticals, located in Newport Beach, California, is a
privately held company focused on bringing the latest technology to the
healthcare industry and eyecare specifically. For more information,
visit iactapharma.com
About Nanomerics Ltd.
Nanomerics is a speciality pharmaceutical company focused on the
development of pharmaceutical products with enhanced bioavailability.
The company uses proprietary pharmaceutical nanotechnology and know-how
developed by the founding scientists Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu and
Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein at the Universities of Strathclyde and
Glasgow and, latterly at the UCL School of Pharmacy. The company’s MET
technology delivers a step change in target tissue availability of drugs
and biological APIs such as peptides across a number of epithelial
barriers. Nanomerics exploits its know-how and technology to develop its
product pipeline of New Therapeutic Entities (NTEs) and NCEs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such
forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You
are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks
and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or
results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking
statements as a result of various factors and other risks. You should
consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements
included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The
forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date
hereof and the company undertakes no obligation to update such
statements.
(c) 2017 IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved.