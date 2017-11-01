Avedro Release: First US Service Members Treated With The Only FDA-Approved Cross-Linking Procedure In The U.S.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avedro,
Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, has begun
selling Photrexa Viscous® (riboflavin 5-‘phosphate in 20% dextran
ophthalmic solution), Photrexa® (riboflavin 5’-phosphate ophthalmic
solution) and the KXL® System to key military hospitals around the
country. Fort Belvoir Hospital, located in Fort Belvoir, VA, made
history on November 21st to become the first military
facility in the country to perform FDA-approved corneal cross-linking,
treating service members with progressive keratoconus.
“Military careers are often cut short when a service member is unable to
be deployed due to being diagnosed with keratoconus. Previously, the
only solution for these service members with progressive keratoconus was
to wear specialized contact lenses. Because contact lenses aren’t
approved for combat, otherwise great service members were forced to end
their military careers before they intended,” explained Army Col. Bruce
Rivers, staff ophthalmologist and program director of the Warfighter
Refractive Eye Surgery Program and Research Center at Belvoir Hospital.
“This treatment at Belvoir Hospital provides hope to U.S. service
members who now have a treatment that may allow them to be deployed.”
Fort Belvoir Hospital treats more than 571,000 patients each year,
including 56 percent active-duty service members and their families, and
44 percent retirees.
Since Avedro announced their full launch in September, the company has
expanded into several military markets and shipped out treatments for
several thousand patients.
“A great momentum has already been built since Avedro launched its
product in September,” said Reza Zadno, PhD, CEO, Avedro. “We are very
proud of our role in helping patients with these sight-threatening
diseases.”
Corneal collagen cross-linking with Avedro’s Photrexa Viscous, Photrexa
and the KXL system is the first and only corneal cross-linking therapy
approved by the FDA. Patients should consult their ophthalmologist to
determine if corneal cross-linking is right for them. Patients and
families can locate an ophthalmologist performing this procedure using
the “Find
a Physician” tool on Avedro’s website www.avedro.com.
What are Photrexa Viscous and Photrexa?
PHOTREXA VISCOUS and
PHOTREXA are photoenhancers indicated for use with the KXL System in
corneal collagen cross-linking for the treatment of progressive
keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery.
Important Safety Information
In progressive keratoconus
patients, the most common ocular adverse reactions were corneal opacity
(haze), punctate keratitis, corneal striae, corneal epithelium defect,
eye pain, reduced visual acuity, and blurred vision.
In corneal ectasia patients, the most common ocular adverse reactions
were corneal opacity (haze), corneal epithelium defect, corneal striae,
dry eye, eye pain, punctate keratitis, photophobia, reduced visual
acuity, and blurred vision.
Ulcerative keratitis can occur, and patients should be monitored for
resolution of epithelial defects.
It is not known if CXL is safe and effective in pediatric patients below
the age of 14 years.
Please see full Prescribing Information by clicking here: http://avedro.com/wp-content/uploads/dlm_uploads/13597/
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of
prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch
or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
About Keratoconus
Keratoconus is a progressive thinning and
distortion of the cornea. It is the most common corneal dystrophy in the
US, affecting approximately one in every 2,000 Americans1 or
approximately 170,000 people in the US. Keratoconus causes the cornea to
bulge from its normal symmetric domelike smooth optical shape, creating
an abnormal curvature that changes the cornea's optics, producing
blurred and distorted vision that is difficult to correct with spectacle
lenses. This progressive thinning and weakening can result in
significant visual loss and may lead to corneal transplants.
About Corneal Ectasia
Corneal ectasia, a non-inflammatory
condition marked by progressive corneal steepening and thinning, is a
rare but serious complication of vision correction procedures. The
condition can begin within a week of surgery or after several years and
is associated with worsening best-uncorrected visual acuity, an increase
in ocular aberrations, and decreasing best-corrected distance visual
acuity.
About Avedro, Inc.
Avedro is a privately held pharmaceutical
and medical device company and is the world leader in corneal
remodeling. Avedro’s Photrexa Viscous, Photrexa and KXL products are
approved for sale in the United States for the treatment of progressive
keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery. Outside of
the United States Avedro is developing the PiXL procedure, the next
generation in refractive correction, as a non-invasive approach to
vision improvement.
1 National Eye Institute (NEI). Facts About the Cornea and
Corneal Disease. http://www.nei.nih.gov/health/cornealdisease/#12