|
PIQUR Release: Pharma And Pierre Fabre Announce Partnership In Dermato-Oncology
1/11/2017 10:06:29 AM
BASEL, Switzerland and CASTRES, France, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
PIQUR Therapeutics AG, a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, and Pierre Fabre, the second largest private French pharmaceutical group announced today that they have signed a collaboration agreement for the development of PIQUR's lead compound PQR309 in dermato-oncology. The exclusive deal will see PIQUR and Pierre Fabre's R&D teams work together on the evaluation and development of dermatological formulations of PI3K/mTOR inhibitors across multiple therapeutic indications.
Following the first stage of the collaboration, Pierre Fabre will have the option to enter into exclusive negotiations to license global rights for the program in selected skin cancer conditions. Terms and conditions of the collaboration were undisclosed.
Pierre Fabre is strategically positioned in both oncology and dermatology from discovery all the way through commercialization with multiple products at various stages of development and already launched on the market.
"The collaboration with Pierre Fabre, a worldwide leader in dermatology is an important milestone for PIQUR, validating its potential to bring novel solutions to patients for the treatment of dermato-oncology diseases with unmet medical needs," said Hervé Girsault, Chief Business Officer of PIQUR.
"We are looking forward to working with PIQUR as part of our commitment to external innovation. This collaboration with PIQUR marks an additional milestone in our partnering strategy. Combining our capabilities will accelerate the drug discovery process and bringing forward transformative therapies for patients." said Laurent Audoly, Head of Research & Development at Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals.
comments powered by