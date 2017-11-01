LegoChem Biosciences Enters Into Research Licensing Agreement With Takeda (TKPYY) To Develop Next-Generation Antibody-Drug Conjugate Candidates

DAEJEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegoChem
Biosciences (“LCB”) (KOSDAQ:141080), based in Daejeon South Korea,
announced today that the Company has entered into a research licensing
agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (TSE:4502)
(”Takeda”) to evaluate next-generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC)
candidates. Through this agreement, Takeda will have access to LCB’s
proprietary ADC technology, ConjuAllTM.
ConjuAllTM
is LCB’s proprietary next-generation ADC technology platform. Utilizing
a site-specific bio-conjugation method and a stable beta-glucuronide
linker, ConjuAll™ enables the design of homogeneous plasma stable ADCs
with the potential for improved payload delivery to cancer cells.
Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will focus on evaluating
novel ADC candidates. Takeda will have an exclusive option to license
global rights for the project results.
Dr. Yong Zu Kim, President & CEO of LCB said, “We are delighted that
Takeda has recognized the potential of our proprietary ADC technology to
address unmet medical needs in the ADC field. Takeda is a desirable
partner for LCB as they have expertise and experience in the global
commercialization of an antibody drug conjugate therapy.”
Takeda signed the research licensing agreements with LCB through its
wholly owned subsidiary, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
About LegoChem
Biosciences
LegoChem Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the
development of next-generation novel therapeutics utilizing its
proprietary medicinal drug discovery technology LegoChemistry™ & ADC
platform technology ConjuAll™. Since its foundation in 2006, LCB has
focused on the research and development of ADC
(Antibody-Drug-Conjugates), antibiotics, anticoagulants and anticancer
therapeutics based on proprietary platform technologies.
About ConjuAllTM
ConjuAllTM is a next-generation ADC platform technology
utilizing novel linker chemistry combined with site-specific enzymatic
conjugation. Its platform provides solutions for site-specific
conjugation, linker stability and efficient payload release which are
three major unmet needs in ADC development.
MedCI LLC, a business development consulting firm, served as an
advisor to LCB.