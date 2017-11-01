Dragonfly Release: Company Adds Technology Investor And Leading Advertising Company CEO To Its Board Of Directors

Sean E. Reilly, technology investor, healthcare advocate, and chief executive officer of Lamar Advertising Company in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, joins the company's board of directors.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly"), today announced the addition of Sean E. Reilly, a longtime technology investor, public healthcare advocate, and the Chief Executive Officer of Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR), to its board of directors.

"Sean's career has been steeped to public service, from his legislative career, to civic leadership in healthcare, education and disaster recovery, to decades of work building one of the largest North American advertising companies, employing over 3,000 people," said Bill Haney, co-founder & CEO of Dragonfly. "As Dragonfly focuses on our mission to revolutionize cancer treatment by inventing therapies that harness the body's immune system, Sean's ability to understand the market, and his demonstrated empathy for improved patient outcomes, is incredibly valuable and complements our team of scientific experts."

Sean E. Reilly is chief executive officer of Lamar Advertising Company, one of the largest advertising companies in North America, with more than 325,000 digital and outdoor displays, including billboards, logo signs, and transit displays across the United States and Canada. In addition, Mr. Reilly is an investor in numerous startup technology companies in industries ranging from biotech to telecommunications, and security software. Mr. Reilly has served as a board member on a wide variety of public health and policy-related boards including the American Diabetes Association, Louisiana Recovery Authority, Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy Board of Visitors, Volunteers of America, the Greater Baton Rouge Hospice Foundation, and World Connect an international Peace Corps-partnered health & development organization, among others. He is a graduate of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with both Bachelor of Arts (1984) magna cum laude and Juris Doctor (1989) degrees. Mr. Reilly lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and has been married to the former Jennifer Eplett since 1989. They have three children, Anna Maeve, Aidan Christopher and Rowan Patrick.

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Therapeutics is a discovery-stage company developing drugs to stimulate immune responses against cancer.

Our scientific founders are major figures in cancer biology and immunology and have launched Dragonfly to harness the power of the immune system to provide breakthrough cancer treatments for patients.

For more information visit: www.dragonflytx.com

