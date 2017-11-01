Heidelberg Engineering And Gauss Medical Corporation Release: Companies Establish An Ophthalmic Healthcare IT Joint Venture In China

HEIDELBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The joint venture company, Gauss Infomed, will offer Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems (PACS) and Electronic Medical Record (EMR)
software, along with other related product solutions for the
ophthalmology healthcare IT market. Gauss Infomed will operate out of
Beijing and through a local network of offices to deliver its services
across the entire country.
“The establishment of this joint venture with Heidelberg Engineering
comes at a time of growing demand for advanced ophthalmic IT solutions
in China,” said Mr. Liu Xidong, Chairman and CEO of Gauss Infomed.
“Heidelberg Engineering is an ideal partner in our efforts to meet that
demand. Ophthalmologists in China tremendously value Heidelberg
Engineering’s high-quality imaging products, such as the SPECTRALIS OCT
platform, and I am confident they will also appreciate our comprehensive
ophthalmic IT solutions, exclusively offered through Gauss Infomed.”
In addition to its role as a shareholder, Heidelberg Engineering will
contribute to the joint venture with its extensive expertise as
developer of high-tech diagnostic imaging platforms as well as with its
next generation HEYEX software, which offers modern ophthalmic image
management and device integration capabilities.
HEYEX is an integral part of all Heidelberg Engineering products, which
networks ophthalmic devices and makes it possible to review examination
results simultaneously and interactively. HEYEX also interfaces with
Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems and third-party devices to allow
for the secure exchange, storage, and dynamic review of images in a
single, centralized IT solution across multiple sites.
“China is a fast-growing market and it is of great importance to our
company,” said Arianna Schoess, Managing Director at Heidelberg
Engineering. “Our excellent partnership with Gauss Medical Corporation -
spanning nearly two decades - has led to the widespread adoption of our
diagnostic imaging platforms by eye care professionals in China. The
establishment of this healthcare IT joint venture is, therefore, a
natural next step for us in further increasing our presence and
footprint in this important market.”
“Ophthalmic healthcare IT is a growing business and focus area for our
company,” said Kfir Azoulay, Head of Strategy at Heidelberg Engineering
and the appointed Director to the Board of Gauss Infomed. “With the
establishment of this joint venture, Heidelberg Engineering is poised to
become a leading provider of ophthalmic healthcare IT solutions in
China.”
Heidelberg Engineering anticipates the demand for healthcare IT
solutions in the ophthalmic sector to grow significantly not only in
China but also in the rest of the world. The company has specific plans
for its new HEYEX software to be rolled out globally during the coming
months and years. Those plans include offering HEYEX to customers
through its network of subsidiaries but also through its distribution
partners and other potential partnerships.
While ophthalmic IT solutions will play an increasingly important role
in Heidelberg Engineering’s product portfolio, the company will continue
to focus on the development of state-of-the-art imaging platforms for
eye care professionals.
About Heidelberg Engineering:
