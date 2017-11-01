EndoCeutics Release: Biopharma Secures $85 Million Credit Facility From CRG

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Endoceutics, Inc., a private Quebec City based biopharma company, today announced that it has entered into a long-term $85 million senior credit facility with CRG LP, a healthcare-focused investment firm. The proceeds will support the commercial launch of its FDA-approved product, Intrarosa, and fund additional research and development in its women's health and oncology focused pipeline.

On November 16, 2016, Intrarosa received FDA approval to treat women experiencing moderate to severe pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia), a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA)/Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM) due to menopause. Intrarosa is the first FDA product containing the active ingredient prasterone, which is also known as dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA). Intrarosa is a non-estrogen solution. The available Estrogen replacement therapies have come under scrutiny based on the Women's Health Initiative with increased evidence of potentially significant side effects.

Endoceutics estimates that 32 million women suffer from vulvar and vaginal atrophy but only approximately one million are treated through prescription products since many of these patients fear the side effects of estrogen. Endoceutics is engaged in active discussions with pharma companies to sell Intrarosa in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the rest of the world.

"We are very pleased to partner with CRG due to their flexible financing structure and true healthcare investing expertise," said Dr. Fernand Labrie, Founder and Chairman of Endoceutics. "The financing will assist us in supporting growth of the Intrarosa product that provides a safe, effective and superior alternative to existing estrogen-based therapies for patients with Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause."

"We believe that Dr. Labrie and the Endoceutics team have developed a ground-breaking and safe alternative for patients experiencing symptoms of menopause," said Luke Duster, Managing Director at CRG. "Intrarosa is the first product to receive a FDA approval for this indication without a black box warning associated with estrogen-based risks. This financing will help the company launch the product in conjunction with a reputable partner and further invest in its robust clinical-stage pipeline for additional indications associated with menopause and oncology."

EVOLUTION Life Science Partners LLC, acted as advisor to Endoceutics.

About Endoceutics

Endoceutics is a private pharmaceutical company operating in the field of women's health and hormone-sensitive cancer prevention and treatment. Following approval by the FDA of Intrarosa in November 2016, for the treatment of dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvovaginal atrophy due to menopause, Endoceutics focuses on developing non estrogen-based therapies for sexual dysfunction and the other symptoms of menopause, including hot flushes, osteoporosis, muscle loss and type 2 diabetes. Hormonal therapies for breast, uterine and prostate cancer, male hypogonadism as well as endometriosis are also under development. Endoceutics has five Phase III product candidates addressing large market opportunities and two Phase I/II product candidates. Endoceutics has exclusive worldwide rights to patents, patent applications, technology and know-how related to all its products.

About CRG

Founded in 2003, CRG (previously known as Capital Royalty L.P.) is a healthcare-focused investment firm that delivers pioneering growth capital financing solutions to the global healthcare industry. With over $3 billion of assets under management across 47 healthcare investments, CRG provides growth capital primarily through structured debt and senior secured loans. CRG works across the spectrum of healthcare products, technologies, and services and targets investment sizes ranging between $20 million and $300 million. The firm partners with innovative, commercial-stage healthcare companies that address large, unmet medical needs who are seeking flexible financing solutions with a committed, value-add partner to achieve their growth objectives. CRG is headquartered in Houston, Texas with offices in Boulder, Colorado and New York. For additional information, please visit www.crglp.com.

About Evolution Life Science Partners (EVOLUTION)

EVOLUTION is an investment bank focused on the needs of life sciences and healthcare companies through Gordian Investments, LLC, (member: FINRA/SIPC). EVOLUTION assists companies throughout their life cycle, including capital raising, licensing/partnering, and M&A. The senior bankers at EVOLUTION have an average of 25 years of investment banking and industry experience, executing hundreds of M&A, partnering and capital raising engagements, with an aggregate deal value of more than $125 Billion. EVOLUTION is based in San Francisco, CA and New York, NY. Gordian Investments is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). http://evolutionlsp.com

