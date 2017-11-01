Visterra, Inc. Release: Pharma Doses First Patient In Phase 2a Trial For VIS410, Its Monoclonal Antibody In Development For The Treatment Of Hospitalized Patients With Influenza A

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visterra, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today
announced that the first patient was dosed in a Phase 2a clinical trial
of VIS410, a monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of
hospitalized patients with influenza A, regardless of the viral strain.
This global Phase 2a clinical trial is being conducted in approximately
150 ambulatory patients diagnosed with influenza A. Patients in the
Phase 2a clinical trial will be randomized into one of three arms to
receive either 2000 mg of VIS410, 4000 mg of VIS410, or placebo. The
primary endpoint of the study is safety and tolerability and secondary
endpoints include clinical symptoms of influenza, virology and
pharmacokinetics of VIS410.
This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from
the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant
Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research
and Development Authority (BARDA), under Contract No. HHSO100201500018C.
About VIS410
VIS410 is a monoclonal antibody designed and
engineered to target all known strains of influenza A and is being
developed to treat hospitalized patients with influenza A. VIS410 is
directed against a specific epitope, which we refer to as a Hierotope,
on hemagglutinin, which is a surface protein of influenza viruses used
for binding and entry into cells. VIS410 is designed to prevent fusion
of the influenza virus with host cell membranes by binding to
hemagglutinin and thereby terminating the viral replication cycle.
About Influenza
Influenza is an infectious disease that
causes illness in humans worldwide with symptoms that range in severity
from mild to life-threatening. The majority of seasonal influenza
infections result in mild illness; however, some infections result in
severe disease, which can involve rapidly progressive pneumonia,
respiratory failure and, in some cases, death. Severe disease is more
commonly observed in high-risk groups, including infants, pregnant
women, the elderly, patients with underlying medical conditions, and
patients with disease- or treatment-related immunosuppression. According
to the CDC, approximately 35 million people suffer from influenza
infections in the United States each year, resulting in as many as
400,000 hospitalizations and as many as 49,000 deaths. The World Health
Organization reports that globally there are as many as five million
severe influenza cases annually, leading to as many as 500,000 deaths.
In addition to seasonal infections, epidemics that spread across
countries and continents, or pandemics, are caused by influenza strains
that have a high rate of human-to-human transmission and, if the strain
causes severe disease, can lead to a high mortality rate.
About Visterra
Visterra is a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its novel Hierotope®
platform to identify unique disease targets and to design and engineer
precision antibody-based biological medicines for infectious and
non-infectious diseases. Visterra believes that its platform enables
Visterra to address the significant unmet need for effective therapies
to prevent and treat infectious diseases caused by organisms that have a
high degree of diversity among strains, frequent mutations and a high
prevalence of treatment resistance. Visterra’s platform also enables the
design and engineering of antibody-based biological product candidates
for the treatment of non-infectious diseases that are not being
adequately addressed with conventional treatment approaches. Visterra’s
lead product candidate, VIS410, is a monoclonal antibody in development
for the treatment of hospitalized patients with influenza A, regardless
of the viral strain. The company’s second product candidate, VIS513, is
a monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of Dengue, and
its third product candidate, VIS649, is a monoclonal antibody in
development for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy. Visterra was founded
on the research into the fundamentals of viral evolution and epitope
characterization by its scientific founder, Dr. Ram Sasisekharan at MIT.
For more information, please visit www.visterrainc.com.
